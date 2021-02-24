Fuel spill reported near University of Utah Hospital, crews on scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are reportedly responding to a fuel leak on the University of Utah campus.

Reports say a spill of diesel gasoline happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning near the University of Utah Hospital. Salt Lake City Fire tells ABC4 that about 400 to 500 gallons spilled south and east of the hospital building.

The spill is contained and one undisclosed building was evacuated. There are no injuries reported.

Authorities tell ABC4 the road into the area is blocked and will remain closed for some time. The main road to the emergency room of the hospital is still open.

ABC4 has a crew responding to the scene to gather more information and will provide updates on air and online as they become available.