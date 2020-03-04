Ft. Duchesne police report shots fired in Whiterocks area

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officials are actively investigating a report of shots fired in the Whiterocks area of Uintah County Wednesday.

Officers and agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, and Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife are looking for a female suspect who is reported to have a firearm. They say shots have been fired.

Officials say steps have been taken to work with local schools and school buses to keep children out of the area.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter-in-place until further notice.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.