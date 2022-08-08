UTAH (ABC4) – A Frontrunner host has been recognized for his friendship with a teenager in hospice care.

The friendship, which is being recognized y the ADA, started two years ago with 14-year-old Merrick Kinser and 78-year-old Bill Chilton.

Chilton always greets Merrick and his mom when they board the Frontrunner. Merrick always asks about the pocket watch Chilton always wore.

The pocket watch is in memory of friends he lost during the Vietnam war.

Chilton gifted Merrick the watch while helping to host the teen’s birthday one day.

Merrick has a genetic disorder making it hard to speak, see, and hear. His buddy Chilton has become an important part of his life.