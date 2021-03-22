‘From New York all the way to California’: Couple steals multiple cards and takes officers on chase

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A couple is in custody after leading officers on a chase and being in possession of multiple identification and financial cards belonging to other people from all across the nation.

On March 20, at 9:58 a.m., 36-year-old Kevin Lamar Miller and 27-year-old Indra Pal Singh were caught speeding in a 25 mile-per-hour zone at Snow Canyon State Park when officers began to pursue them.

“I activated my emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to get Ms. Singh’s attention. The vehicle turned onto Tuacahn Drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away from me,” an officer states.

According to arresting documents, as officers began to chase, the suspects allegedly sped through an active farmers market “with no regard for the civilians lives.”

Police officers then blocked off the area in an attempt to approach the suspects.

“I observed the vehicle enter the west side entrance towards to back of the Tuacahn Amphitheater. I blocked off the entrance and waited for other officers to arrive. As I was waiting at the entrance, I observed Ms. Singh and a black male running down the steps of the Tuacahn Amphitheater towards the parking lot,” an officer states.

Arresting documents say that the officer ran towards Singh and Miller, announcing himself as a police officer and asking the pair to stop running.

“I un-holstered my taser gun and pointed it at the male while giving verbal commands to

stop,” the officer states. “The male stopped and immediately raised his hands. I ordered the male to get on the ground.”

As Miller lay flat on the ground, arresting documents state Singh continued to run on foot until another Washington County Deputy arrived and took her into custody.

When the suspects were apprehended, a probable cause statement states that officers then discovered the two to be in the possession of multiple identification and financial cards.

According to Sgt. Reed Briggs with the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, cards in their possession originated from places like New York all the way to California.

Briggs also states that it was discovered that one of the suspects was also connected to a vehicle burglary out of Washington County.

The couple were transported to Purgatory and booked for various charges.

Indra Pal Singh is being charged for the following:

Three felony counts for failure to stop at the command of an officer

Unlawful acquisition of another’s financial card

Reckless driving

Having an open container in a vehicle

Possession of another’s identity

Kevin Lamar Miller faces 11 misdemeanor charges and 23 felony charges of possession of another’s identity.