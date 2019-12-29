From family-friendly to frivolous, ways to ring in 2020 in Utah

The roaring 20s are back! With 2020 right around the corner, you can expect this New Year’s Eve to be rife with glitzy Gatsby-inspired parties, but, if flappers aren’t your thing, there’s a lot more to be had out there.

For the kids

Night Bright 2019 at Thanksgiving Point

The family can explore Thanksgiving Point’s Museum of Natural Curiosity, and enjoy the convenience of two New Year’s countdowns: one at 10 p.m. and one at midnight. From the Thanksgiving Point website: “Limited tickets are available to enjoy this one-of-a-kind exclusive after-hours party. Dance to a live DJ in the lobby, play in the four indoor galleries and much more.”

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: Thanksgiving Point’s Museum of Natural Curiosity, 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi

Night Bright: ring in the New Year at the Museum of Natural Curiosity (courtesy: Thanksgiving Point)

More family-friendly attractions: Evermore Park’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Noon Year’s Eve at the Natural History Museum

If you’re a parent who needs every moment of precious sleep you can hope to squeeze out of the day, here’s an alternative to staying up late for the big countdown to 2020. From the NHM website: “Explore the Natural History Museum of Utah and enjoy hands-on activities, live music, and an anticipative countdown to a double explosion of confetti as we welcome in 2020… a little early.”

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Rio Tinto Center, 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City

More Noon Year’s Eve events: Noon Year’s Eve at Discovery Gateway, NYE Countdown To Noon at the City Library, Noon Year’s Eve at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

For the flappers and the fellas

Roar In The 20s at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda

If you want to go big with the 20s glitz, you can’t get much bigger than an all-night party in the Utah State Capitol. You’ll have to skip the champagne, however, because this event boasts that it is “clean” and alcohol-free. According to the website, “the evening is sure to be a celebration of all the senses, with beverages flowing and an array of sweet treats specially prepared for you, and our pro photographers to capture that special moment.”

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Utah State Capitol Rotunda

More roaring 20s parties: Great Gatsby Roaring 20s with Gold Standard, Roaring 20s NYE Party at the Cabin, Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party at the Grand Summit Hotel, Great Gatsby at 9,000 feet, NYE 2020 Great Gatsby Gala, etc., etc.. (We could go on, seriously, there are so, so many.)

For the adventurous

Stansbury Park’s Annual Ice Jumping Event

While not technically a New Year’s Eve celebration, we can’t go without mentioning the infamous Polar Plunge, a New Year’s Day tradition for many. Organizers describe it as “a fantastic party, whether you’re jumping in the lake or just watching– we’ll have music, hot cocoa, and a ton of laughs!”

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Stansbury Clubhouse, 1 Clubhouse Dr., Tooele

2019 New Year’s Eve Bull Wars

The New Year’s Eve event for rodeo fans of all ages. Organizers call it a “great family event!” You can check out the details and get tickets here.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m.– 11:59 p.m.

Where: Golden Spike Arena, 1000 North 1200 West, Ogden

Broken Heart Rodeo presents it’s annual New Year’s Eve Bull Wars!

For just about everybody

Last Hurrah 2019

There is a lot going on in downtown Salt Lake City as part of this big NYE event, including live music, a pop-up bar, food trucks, and an all-ages game room, where, the website says, you “can face-off on giant versions of Jenga, checkers and cornhole, and experience an array of interactive art installations.”

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: The Gateway, 18 North Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City

Last Hurrah claims to be “Utah’s largest countdown celebration.”

For more live shows: NYE 2020 at The Great Saltair, New Year’s Eve with VIVA La Diva at Metro Music Hall, Studio 54 Good Grammar New Year’s Eve Party

15th Annual New Year’s Eve Powwow

Organizers describe this New Year’s Eve event as “social powwow” with enough food options to make your mouth water, “We will have a Food booth set up, selling Navajo Tacos, Frybread, Navajo Burgers and Stew! Bring some extra cash if you want to pick up authentic Native American made Jewelry and Arts & Crafts!” Click here for more info.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m.– 11:55 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State Street, Sandy