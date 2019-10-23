Friends ride UTA free this weekend

The Utah Transit Authority wants you to bring a friend for a free ride this Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th.
Whether that’s to work, enjoying a date, on the FrontRunner, or getting to the Utah football game on Saturday, as long as you have a ticket, your friend can ride at no extra cost.
The offer is valid on UTA FrontRunner, TRAX, Streetcar, Bus, Flex Routes and PC-SLC Connect.
Click here for details.
