Friends ride UTA free this weekend

The Utah Transit Authority wants you to bring a friend for a free ride this Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th.

Whether that’s to work, enjoying a date, on the FrontRunner, or getting to the Utah football game on Saturday, as long as you have a ticket, your friend can ride at no extra cost.

The offer is valid on UTA FrontRunner, TRAX, Streetcar, Bus, Flex Routes and PC-SLC Connect.

Click here for details.

