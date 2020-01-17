Friends remember pilot killed in plane crash

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friends of 64-year-old Dave Goode – who was killed in Wednesday’s plane crash – are remembering the positive impact he had.

Goode leaves behind his family, friends and company, Goode Ski Technologies.

And Matthew Godfrey, a friend of Goode’s and former Ogden mayor, said Goode was well-known in the Ogden community and helped to revitalize the city.

But Goode’s drive for community success wasn’t just found there, it was in his personality.

“Oh, Dave is a kind, brilliant, just a good guy,” Godfrey said. “So nice, so willing to help and accommodate.”

He said every interaction with Goode was a benefit to his life. And one of the last memories of the two is at his daughter’s wedding not too long ago.

When he learned Goode was involved in the Roy plane crash, Godfrey said it was difficult to hear.

“I was incredulous, I couldn’t believe,” Godfrey said. “He’s so careful and meticulous and bright. I was like, there’s no way he could be in a plane…I was just sure it was a mistake. That it wasn’t him.”

“I would say I’ve flown with Dave hundreds of times,” said another of Goode’s friends, Tim Kohl.

Kohl said Goode has been flying for years, and he’s tagged along for many rides.

When ABC4 News asked Kohl about what kind of person Goode was, he said:

“Yeah, he was the multi-talented, very smart, together person who had everyone’s best interest – I guess in his own – and everyone’s best interest and he was an accomplished athlete,” Goode said.

Goode Ski Technologies said flying was one of Goode’s many passions along with water and snow skiing.

