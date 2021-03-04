Friends for Unified Police K9 announces 2020 UPD K9 team of the year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friends for Unified Police K9, a nonprofit organization, has announced the officer-k9 partnership of Sgt. Ryan Watson and his K9 partner Cash as the 2020 Unified Police Department K9 team of the year.

According to a post on the Friends for Unified Police K9 website, Sgt. Watson is the unit supervisor of the UPD K9 Unit and is “responsible for the United Police K9 unit’s success.

Watson was in charge of the unit over the last years including through the civil unrest in Utah and through the “intense scrutiny of dog programs throughout Salt Lake County,” according to Friends for Unified Police K9.

“Sgt. Watson is an effective leader and maintains positive working relationships with members and K9 units from other agencies,” the post adds.