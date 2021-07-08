Friends, community remember man killed in Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Around 50 people gathered at North Park in Kearns Wednesday night to honor Fernando Amaya-Higareda’s life.

Amaya-Hidareda is the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Some of his friends set up a memorial at North Park full of flowers, candles, and pictures of Amaya-Higareda.

Community members showed up to pay their respects and support one another during this time.

ABC4 spoke with some of his friends who went to Thomas Jefferson Junior High School with him and have stayed close ever since. They describe him as outgoing, funny, and the life of the party.

They say Amaya-Higareda is a loyal friend, a loving brother, and a cherished son. He loves to bowl and was looking to join a league.

His friends are completely shocked and heartbroken especially since they celebrated Amaya-Higareda’s 23rd birthday over the weekend.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Amaya-Higareda to help his family with funeral expenses.