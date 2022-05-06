SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – While many people know of Senator Orrin Hatch’s political achievements, most of the people who spoke at his funeral said it was how he made them feel that they remember most.

Hatch’s son, Brent Hatch said his father grew up as the only member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his class.

“He said, ‘I had friends who were quite different from me. So I discovered the value of finding common ground,’” said Brent Hatch.

While speaking at his funeral Brent Hatch shared that his father at one point performed in a band called the ‘Sons of Messiah.’

Even when he became involved in politics, Hatch still held onto his love for music. The music selection at his funeral featured two songs he wrote, but Hatch’s writing didn’t stop there.

“He’d compose heartfelt thank yous to constituents, to staff, to strangers. He’d even break out the stationery to thank Utah Jazz players for a big win,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell said Hatch was well known for his sense of humor.

“Our president pro tem announced that he had taken a DNA test. He was part dinosaur,” said McConnell.

Governor Spencer Cox said it was Hatch’s heart that people will miss most.

“He treated everybody as if they were a U.S. Senator or colleague. It didn’t matter who you were,” said Cox.

But many say what Hatch was most proud about had nothing to do with politics.

“He always told everyone how great his children were. To me it was always greatly embarrassing,” said Brent Hatch.