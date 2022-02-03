Friends, co-workers remember Utah couple killed in head-on collision

UTAH (ABC4) – The sudden death of a Utah couple, killed in a car crash while on vacation in Hawaii, has sent waves of shock and grief across communities where the two had lived and worked.

Dr. Jason Howell and his wife Rebecca van Uitert are being remembered for lives of service – he, as a family doctor, she as a lawyer, and BYU law school professional focused on helping students.

“It’s a loss for the world because of all the wonderful things they were doing,” said D. Gordon Smith, dean at BYU’S J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Smith remembers Van Uitert from her two years working to help law students with career placement. Van Uitert had been dean of Career Services and Professional Development at BYU Law.

“She was just a very selfless person. She wanted to help other people, in every aspect of her life from her family life to her professional life to her church service,” said Smith.

Van Uitert and husband Dr. Jason Howell adopted four children from the same family; those children were with their grandparents while the couple vacationed in Hawaii.

Howell loved kids, loved family practice, and worked as a family physician at Heber Valley Hospital.

“He was just a wonderful human being. He’s the kind of person you would meet and go oh, I want that person to be my doctor,” said Si Hutt, administrator for Heber Valley Hospital.

“It’s a tragedy to lose them,” added Hutt.