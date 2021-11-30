Fried chicken chain to open in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On December 17, 2021, the Salt Lake Valley will add to its growing list of fried chicken options. We already have Pretty Bird, Raising Cane’s, Sweet Lake, and more. Soon we’ll have The Crack Shack, a Southern California eatery that was lauded by Thrillist as one of the best fried chicken restaurants in America.

The Crack Shack will join the bustling restaurant and shopping scene at Salt Lake’s 9th and 9th neighborhood, located at the intersection of 900 South and 900 East. The restaurant will occupy the storefront at 912 East 900 South, directly next to Dolcetti Gelato.

The menu boasts items like The Crack Shack’s signature bone-in fried chicken, in addition to other favorites like fried chicken sandwiches and chicken bowls. The SoCal/Baja inspired fried chicken spot is also home to a sauce bar, which will feature a slew of homemade toppings for patrons to choose from. The restaurant plans to use locally sourced ingredients and free-range chickens for all their meals, according to a press release.

Double Clucker

Diners at The Crack Shack

Anti-Salad Bowl

Firebird

10-piece Signature Fried Chicken

The original Crack Shack opened in 2015 in San Diego’s Little Italy, and has since expanded to six eateries across the country. After announcing the closure of its two Los Angeles locations, the restaurant currently has franchises in Denver, San Diego, Costa Mesa, Encinitas, and Las Vegas.

A portion of proceeds from the eatery’s Salt Lake grand opening will be donated to local non-profit, Encircle, which provides resources to LGBTQ+ youth.

“We could not be more excited about becoming a part of the Salt Lake City community,” said Dan Pena, Director of Operations for The Crack Shack in a press release. “From the aesthetic to the ingredient sourcing, to the organizations we support and every decision we make, this location will uniquely cater to this neighborhood that we’re so grateful to be a part of.”