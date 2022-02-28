LEHI (ABC4) – The Crack Shack, a Southern California-based fried chicken restaurant, is opening a new location in Lehi.

The eatery will be located at 1085 East Main Street, and will feature The Crack Shack’s signature menu of sandwiches, bowls, fries, desserts — and of course, lots of fried chicken.

The restaurant, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, is the second Crack Shack location in Utah. The first location, in Salt Lake City’s 9th & 9th neighborhood, officially opened in December 2021.

Rendering of The Crack Shack’s new Lehi location, photo courtesy of The Crack Shack

Though the restaurant was not born in Utah, the Beehive State locations will be partnering with several local businesses to bring fresh Utah ingredients to the menu.

Bread used at The Crack Shack will come from Salt Lake City’s Stoneground Bakery, and the restaurant has also joined forces with Rockwell Ice Cream for their signature handcrafted shakes. The Crack Shack is also fully embracing the Utahn palate with their very own take on fry sauce, a spicy Sriracha/Thousand Island-based blend. The eatery will also serve local craft beers from the likes of KiiTOS, Shades Brewing, and T.F. Brewing.

“The customer response to The Crack Shack in Salt Lake City has been better than we could have ever imagined. People really do love their fried chicken,” said Andrew Shrader, regional chef for The Crack Shack Utah, in a press release. “I am so excited for our team to bring the same attention to detail, in our ingredients and service, to the Lehi location and we look forward to continuing to build upon our relationships with our local farmers, bakers, vendors, non-profit organizations and community partners.”