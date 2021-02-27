Fridays with Freddie: Dancing for a Healthy Heart

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – This Friday, Freddie the firetruck teams up with the American Heart Association (AHA) and encourages others to dance for a healthy heart, Friday.

On February 26, the Sandy Fire Department and Freddie the fire truck share how dancing and staying active leads to a healthier life.

According to Freddie, dancing is a great way to stay strong and healthy. It also is a fun way to keep your mind creative and active.

This Friday, the Sandy Police Department and Freddie the fire truck is asking fellow youngsters to partake in a virtual dance party to AHA’s heart challenge dance mix.

The American Heart Association is a nonprofit organization in the United States that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living, and fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

According to the AHA website, for nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive.