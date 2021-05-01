Fridays with Freddie: Bike Safety, tips for kids

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Weather is warming up and many are back out and ready to play according to the Sandy Fire Department.

On April 30, the Sandy Fire Department partners up with Freddie the Fire Truck and shares tips on bicycle safety.

According to the duo, when a person plans on riding a bike, it is essential to grab a helmet and keep it on.

“When firefighters help a person who has fallen, they are safer when they have a helmet on,” chimes Freddie the Fire Truck.

Not only is wearing a helmet important for every bicyclist’s safety but so is being aware of your surroundings. According to the Sandy Fire Department and Freddie the Fire Truck, when a person is out riding their bike, it is vital to always look left and right before crossing and to know when to stop.

Officials say that bicyclists should only ride their bikes in areas designated primarily for them, such as the biking lane, and cross blocks.

Besides wearing a helmet and being aware of your surrounding here are three additional tips to follow when riding your bike in the springtime.

Adjust your bicycle According to officials, when riding your bike, there should be 1 to 2 inches between you and the top tube (bar) if using a road bike and 3 to 4 inches if using a mountain bicycle.

Be visible No matter the time of day, you need to be seen by others. Officials recommend wearing neon, fluorescent, or other bright colors when out riding.

Stay on the sidewalk Children 10 and younger are recommended to ride their bikes on the sidewalk.

According to officials, this is the safest option as children 10 and younger are not mature enough to make the decisions necessary to safely ride in the street.

For anyone riding on a sidewalk: