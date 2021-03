(ABC4) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire Friday morning on the southbound ramp of I-15 on 3300 South, according to Lt. Nick Street from the Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was fully engulfed, according to Valley Emergency Communications Center.

According to Lt. Street, the fire took up the left side of the ramp, forcing traffic to the right. A tow truck was called to clear the scene.

More information will be added to the story as it becomes available.