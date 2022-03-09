SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has been chosen as the first city to premiere “Frida Kahlo, the life of an icon” in honor of International Women’s Day.

The exhibition was announced Wednesday by the Frida Kahlo Corporation, Layers of Reality, and Primo Entertainment.

The story of Frida Kahlo, being one of the most influential artists in history, showcases a unique immersive combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that will reproduce the most relevant moments of her life and work, a press release states.

The immersive experience is set to debut in Salt Lake City this summer and presale tickets are now available for purchase.

“Frida Kahlo is an icon of strength, a victim of love, a genius of art, and a symbol of freedom,” said

Andres Naftali, Co-President of Primo Entertainment. “This exhibition will bring together art and fashion

lovers, those inspired by Frida’s message and journey, as well as history and technology experts by

immersing them in the many facets of her incredible life.”

The exhibition will tour the U.S. and Montreal first and then continue onward into Latin America.