SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.

Below is a list of schools that have either reported a two-hour delay or a cancelation to their Monday classes:

DELAYED START

Cache County School District

2-hour Delay

“Due to winter conditions, all CCSD schools will have a two-hour late start [Monday, Jan. 30]”

Logan City School District

2-hour Delay

“Buses will run their normal routes, but on a delayed schedule. Lunch will be served at school and breakfast will be available as needed. Students will be released from school at the normal time at the end of the day.”

Tooele County School District – DUGWAY SCHOOL ONLY

2-hour Delay

“School will being at 10:00 a.m. with traveling teachers reporting at 9:30. All other TCSD schools are currently planned for a regular start. Any changes will be communicated early Monday morning.”

VIRTUAL

Box Elder School District

2-hour Delay

“Because drifting snow throughout Box Elder county has closed off roads, Box Elder School district will have virtual school today, Monday, January 30. Look forward to hearing from your school.”

CANCELED

Utah State University – CLASSES BEFORE 10 A.M.

“Due to severe temperatures on Monday, Jan. 30, classes on the Logan, Brigham City, and Termonton campuses that being before 10 a.m. are canceled. Classes beginning at 10:30 a.m. will proceed as scheduled.”

Many schools will communicate with parents through social media, their websites, or emails sent directly to them. Be sure to check often for the most recent announcements.