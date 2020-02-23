Freezing fog likely caused semi-truck to hit median, slide off I-15

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A semi-truck that slid into a median on I-15 Sunday morning near MM 47 likely was affected by freezing fog, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials are currently searching for the driver of the semi-truck, who was nowhere to be found. UHP says that the driver may have fled the scene or received a ride to a nearby hospital with a passer-by.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The crash caused minimal impact to traffic. Officials responded to several vehicle slide-offs this morning due to the fog, which affected road conditions.

What others are clicking on: