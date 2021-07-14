FreeBritney rally at Utah Capitol, activists call for system reform

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Britney Spears will be in court Wednesday afternoon trying to end her 13-year long conservatorship, at the same time, activists are taking the stage at the Utah State Capitol calling for conservatorship and court system reform.

“We want to have a call to action to U.S. Congress so they can have more accountability for the system that Britney’s situation is shedding light on that’s the conservatorship and guardianship system,” Organizer Shanon Egan says.

Britney Spears testified last month saying the conservatorship “exploited her and stripped her of basic human rights.” The L.A. judge denied Britney Spears to end the conservatorship by her father James Spears sparking #FreeBritney rallies across the nation.

Britney Spears thought the conservatorship was a good idea and signed off on it, an attorney claims.

“These happens more than you think, a lot of times a person will become incapacitated for illness for dementia a lot of things can happen to a person that requires their family to jump in and say look this person is not making rational decisions with their money someone is going to take advantage of them,” Attorney Greg Skordas states.

Utah Congressman Burgess Owens and several other lawmakers signed a letter inviting Britney Spears to testify in front of congress, saying her story could give hope to millions.