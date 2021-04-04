Free telescope discovery kits available

(ABC4) – Are you a pursuer of the night time skies?

Well then, today is your lucky day! The Salt Lake City Library is offering free telescope discovery kits to anyone eager to learn more about dark Utah skies.

On April 2, the public library says “Explore the night sky from your own backyard! You can now borrow a telescope from The City Library and gaze in wonder at the cosmos.”

According to library officials, each kit includes a telescope, instructions, and a copy of the Audubon Society Field Guide to the Night Sky.

In order to check out the kit, you must be 18 years of age or older.

“These telescopes have been provided thanks to a generous donation from the Clark Planetarium,” adds the Salt Lake City Public Library.

To learn more and to place your hold visit: t.ly/Gwcu.