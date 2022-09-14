UTAH (ABC4) – As hunting season begins throughout the state, National Hunting and Fishing Day will be celebrated at two Utah Department of Wildlife Resources shooting ranges.

Every fourth Saturday in September across the U.S., National Hunting and Fishing Day is recognized.

To celebrate in Utah this year, Lee Kay Shooting Range and Cache Valley Public Shooting Range are offering an annual promotion of free or discounted rates.

Shooters looking to redeem the offer need to show a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either range on Saturday, September 24. Both ranges will accept either a paper or electronic license.

According to the DWR, those with a license will have free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery ranges and receive five rounds of shooting at half price at the trap and skeet ranges.