Free roadside assistance offered to first responders and healthcare workers through AAA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – AAA is offering free roadside assistance to first responders and healthcare workers as a way to help get these individuals back on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued by AAA, they announced a new initiative offering free AAA Roadside Assistance service to any healthcare worker or first responder as a way “to help get these heroes back on the road so they can save lives and keep the community safe.”

First responders and healthcare workers, regardless of having a membership, can call 1-800-AAA-HELP if they need roadside assistance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The offer is valid through the end of May.



“First responders and healthcare workers are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Tim Condon, President & CEO of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah. “Offering free AAA Roadside Assistance when they break down is a small way AAA can help get these heroes back on the road to where they’re needed most. As a member service organization and leader in roadside assistance, AAA is proud to lend our services to ensure the safety, security and peace of mind of the communities we serve.”

Additionally, AAA Utah’s auto policy customers who had active policies as of April 30 will receive a 20% refund for two months of auto premiums and AAA is offering to help expectant families receive free virtual car seat inspections with nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians. To learn more about child passenger safety click here.

You can learn more about AAA and their programs at AAA.com.

Questions about Coronavirus? Ask them here.