Free microchips for pets in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Services is offering free pet licensing and microchipping for those attending their clinic, Thursday.

On January 14, officials say Salt Lake County residents with proof of a valid license, will be capable of receiving not only a pet license but also a free pet microchip.

“Any resident may attend the clinic. Animal Services will be licensing dogs and cats from our jurisdiction,” the department shares.

Those interested in the clinic are also recommended to bring proof of previous rabies vaccinations and license.

“With a proof of valid license, all Salt Lake County pets can receive a FREE microchip,” they share.

The event will start at 2:00 p.m. and take place at 511 west 3900 south in Salt Lake City.

If you are interested in wanting to license your pet and don’t live in Salt Lake County, click here.

Questions about licensing can also be directed towards animal@slco.org.