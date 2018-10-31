Free mental heath screening for teens in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Health Department reports that 1 in 5 teens in the county is in need of mental health treatment.

So, for the second time, they have gathered volunteer clinicians to screen teens for free and provide the necessary resources. 

Anyone in Davis County between the ages of 12 and 18 is invited to attend with their parents. The event is being held Tuesday night at Woods Cross High School from 5:30-8pm. 

Last year, the volunteers saw 67 teens. Isa Perry is with the Davis County Health Department, she said, “Out of those 67 youths that were served, we found some depression, some anxiety, active suicidal thoughts, some mood disorders and a wide variety of pretty serious things. We also found about 20 of the participants were in the normal range of adolescent behavior, so it was an opportunity to give them reassurance, give them some coping skills for what it’s like to be a teen in today’s world.”

Each screening will take about an hour. Nobody will be diagnosed on Tuesday night but will leave with resources for future treatment and information about how to pay for it. 

If you can’t make the screening, the health department recommends you utilize your school counselors for further information. 

