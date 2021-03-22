Free gun locks available at Heber City Police Department

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have a firearm but need to secure it? Heber City Police are offering free gun locks to anyone that would like one.

A Monday Facebook post says the department is offering the locks at their office at 301 South Main during business hours.

“Safety and Security of your firearms is one of your most important responsibilities,” Heber City Police say. “Please always secure your firearm and ammunition separately so that they are not accessible to children. Whenever your firearm is not in use, please keep it unloaded and locked.”

Governor Spencer Cox recently signed a bill into law that will allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

The bill, HB60, allows those who are 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit. The controversial bill sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks, (R) St. George, will go into effect in May 2021.

The National Rifle Association, who supported the bill, released a statement after Cox’s signing of the bill saying, “There is no reason a law-abiding person should have to ask for permission to carry a firearm for self-defense,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director, NRA-ILA. “The passage of this bill demonstrates Utah’s commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.”