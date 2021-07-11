Free gardening classes at the Salt Lake City Public Library

This picture taken on March 7, 2021 shows Leiister Soon’s caladium plant collection in his home in Kuala Lumpur. – Learning to tell your elephant ears from your flamingo flowers has become the latest virus lockdown escape in Malaysia, where houseplants are very much in season. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It is summer and you know what that means? It means to get down and dirty according to the Salt Lake City Public Library.

Library officials are inviting community members to “feel the sun on your skin and the soil on your hands as you build a garden fit for a palace!”

On July 9, the library announced light to their free program “The Plot”.

“The Plot is a learning laboratory for Library patrons to sow, grow, and share using sustainable gardening practices. Each gardener is the author of their own plot, fostering life in a dense urban area,” they share.

According to officials, The Plot is a known community garden that is open to all patrons of the library from sunrise to sunset.

For those interested in participating and learning more about the process, the Salt Lake City Public LIbrary invites community members to check out their website slcpl.org/theplot. Their site covers in-depth information regarding the Library’s gardening classes, the Seed Library, and other free gardening resources.