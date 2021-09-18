Free family art festival for Utah Museum of Contemporary Art’s 90th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting its 90th anniversary this year with a free art event on Saturday.

The “Family Art Saturday Bash” is open to everyone and will feature family-friendly events such as face painting, bounce houses, art projects, and a skate/scooter/bike track. 

A scavenger hunt and chalk art will also be available to enjoy.

The bash takes place on Saturday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the UMOCA campus in Salt Lake City.

To check out the full schedule and more information about the event, click here.

