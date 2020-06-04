SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Community Action (UCA) said they are now providing a free curbside pickup hot dinner service for children in response to community needs for help.

The curbside lunch program will be shifted to a Summer Dinners program that will provide hot, fresh dinners for kids every day.

The dinners will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the program will run through August 7. The program is open to the public and no documentation is required to receive food.

Jennifer Godfrey, CEO of UCA, said, “It’s important that we continue to adapt our services to the ever-changing needs of our community. This program allows families to meet their needs and build a safety net to transition back to self-reliance.”

The meal packs are free-of-charge to all children 18 and under and include dinner and a sack breakfast for the next day. For $3.00, adults can also receive a hot dinner.

The program started on June 1 and that day, UCA served more than 409 children and adults with 818 meals. The agency served 900 meals the next day and expects the numbers to rise as more of the public becomes aware of this service.

“My kids love the food, both my one-year-old and three-year-old. They’ll even eat zucchini bread now,” offered a local parent who utilizes this service regularly. “I love that they get a variety of foods and healthy meals.”

Summer Dinner locations include:

Shriver Head Start: 1307 S 900 W, SLC

South Salt Lake (SSL): 2825 S 200 E, SLC

Kearns: 5361 S 4220 W, Kearns

Copperview (CCC): 8446 S Harrison St., Midvale

Catherine C. Hoskins (CCH): 6447 W 4100 S, West Valley City

Magna: 8275 W 3500 S, Magna

To support their program, Utah Community Action is asking for volunteers to help distribute meals to families at their UCA Head Start locations. Volunteer shifts are available Monday – Friday from 3:30 – 6:30. Volunteers can sign up at www.utahca.org/summerdinnervolunteer.

To learn more about UCA’s efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and year-round, visit www.utahca.org.