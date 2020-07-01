Free Bikes 4 Kidz Utah seeks used bicycles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Free Bikes 4 Kidz is seeking help collecting and refurbishing used bikes and distributing them to kids in need in Utah. FB4K is a non-profit group in Utah that believes every kid deserves a bike.

The non-profit group says that too often, bikes that kids have outgrown sit unused in garages or end up in a landfill while many children grow up without a bike of their own. FB4K wants to help solve both of those problems by collecting and refurbishing used bikes.

If you would like to donate to this non-profit, FB4K will be hosting four bike collection events in July. If you would like to participate in this event, bring the bikes to the FB4K warehouse located at 2250 S. Main St. in Salt Lake City.

July 4, 10 a.m. to noon

July 11, 10 a.m. to noon

July 18, 10 a.m. to noon

July 25, 10 a.m. to noon

The group points out that all of these collection events will be held outside and necessary coronavirus precautions will be taken. The event is a collection only event, no bikes will be distributed.

Bikes for children, including tricycles and striders, are the group’s main focus but they say they will accept adult bikes as well. Bikes in any condition are accepted.

Volunteer mechanics will then sort, clean and repair the donated bikes. The refurbished bikes, along with new helmets, will be distributed to low-income families by working with community partners such as Circles Salt Lake, The Road Home, South Salt Lake Promise, Millcreek Promise Head Start and Hartland Community for Youth and Families.