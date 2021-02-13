Free activity kits for children at Utah libraries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Library is inviting families to grab a free activity kit, Friday.

On February 12, officials welcome children of all ages to come and grab a ‘Take and Make’ from their county library.

According to a Salt Lake County Library employee, each kit includes crafts and engaging material for children of all ages.

Currently, in 2021, a majority of county libraries are holding three types of activity kits for children to choose from, Discovery time, Science Virtual, and even one celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Library leads say the activity kits were first implemented as COVID-19 began limiting regular interaction. The kits aim towards keeping children engaged and curious.

‘Take and Make” kits are available at any local county library, while locations may vary.

“We love helping you create wonderful things! All of our Take & Make kits are FREE, and you can double up by using them for Winter Reading activities! Sign up for yours now! Quantities are limited,” shares the Salt Lake County Library.

To register for a kit, visit your local library website, click on calendar and find your desired kit.