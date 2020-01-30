Fraternity party ends in three arrests, dozens of citations

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Forty-one people were busted in Logan after police say dozens of people were illegally drinking at a fraternity party.

It happened at the Pi Kappa Alpha House on Friday night.

Police received reports of people throwing snowballs at passing cars.

When they arrived on the scene they found an underage person who they say was intoxicated and leaving the party.

After getting a search warrant, police raided the party and cited 38 people for drinking underage and arrested three people accused of supplying alcohol to the minors.

Police saying busting that many people at a party is uncommon.

“We’ve had… We’ve been to parties before where there’s a large number but this is probably one of the larger numbers of people we’ve caught in a location,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons with Logan Police Department.

Police said they have responded to incidents at the Pi Kappa Alpha House before but no more than any other fraternity in Logan.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: