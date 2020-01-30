Fraternity party ends in three arrests, dozens of citations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Forty-one people were busted in Logan after police say dozens of people were illegally drinking at a fraternity party.

It happened at the Pi Kappa Alpha House on Friday night.

Police received reports of people throwing snowballs at passing cars.

When they arrived on the scene they found an underage person who they say was intoxicated and leaving the party.

After getting a search warrant, police raided the party and cited 38 people for drinking underage and arrested three people accused of supplying alcohol to the minors.

Police saying busting that many people at a party is uncommon.

“We’ve had… We’ve been to parties before where there’s a large number but this is probably one of the larger numbers of people we’ve caught in a location,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons with Logan Police Department.

Police said they have responded to incidents at the Pi Kappa Alpha House before but no more than any other fraternity in Logan.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

MPP is an 'assault on asylum'

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPP is an 'assault on asylum'"

2,000th quilt stitched for injured U.S. troops

Thumbnail for the video titled "2,000th quilt stitched for injured U.S. troops"

Health district holds news briefing on possible case of coronavirus in Clark County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health district holds news briefing on possible case of coronavirus in Clark County"

Gov. Herbert delivers final State of State address

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Herbert delivers final State of State address"

Democratic Response to 2020 State of State Address

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Response to 2020 State of State Address"
More Video News

Don't Miss