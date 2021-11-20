Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Midvale wedding shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Unified Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 during a wedding reception in Midvale.

Police say 19-year-old Troy Latorio Kajiyama was with three other suspects when they crashed Avila’s parent’s wedding and started causing trouble for the people attending.

On that day, the initial call came in for shots fired at 145 East 7200 South at 11:26 p.m. The call also said that a victim had been shot. When patrols arrived, they found Avila down and bleeding on the sidewalk, appearing to have been wounded by a shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed to save him.

Avila’s parents were getting married the night he was killed. The wedding took place on the second floor of the building. Police say three males came in during the reception and were causing trouble, before being asked to leave. A fight broke out after they were escorted outside and that is when police say Avila was shot.

So far, 19-year-old Guillermo Herrera, 22-year-old Daniel Brando Garcia, and 22-year-old Marqus Paul James have been arrested in connection with Avila’s murder.

Witnesses told police they saw one of the suspects brandishing a firearm from his waistband just before the fight. Video surveillance of what happened the night of the wedding showed Kajiyama adjusting a black pistol in the front waistband of his pants.

Kajiyama was also identified by police as the instigator of the fight. Garcia, along with Herrera and James were involved in the fight as guests were trying to get them to leave.

A fight broke out after Garcia, Herrera, and James were seen arguing with a man and a woman at the wedding. Once Garcia and the two other suspects were outside, one of them shoved someone who was off-camera and they started to wrestling which caused the fight to break out.

As several of the party-goers and the suspects got involved with the fight, Avila ran in and started fighting, as well. Avila kept getting punched and fell to the ground. After some time, he still appeared unresponsive, according to police.

In a separate video obtained by police, two gunshots can be heard going off within three seconds of each other. The timing of the gunshots aligned with when the fight at the party occurred. Avila’s autopsy shows he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Kajiyama was arrested at his mother’s house. Police found shoes and pants that appear to match the outfit he was wearing on the night of the shooting. They also found .40 caliber ammunition which was taken as evidence. One of the casings at the crime scene was .40 caliber.

He is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon and obstruction of justice.