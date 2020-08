SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – By increasing homeless Utahns’ access to primary care, Fourth Street Clinic is a major partner in ending homelessness, promoting community health, and achieving across-the-board health care savings.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth Street Clinic has adapted to the changes in order to safely offer COVID-19 testing and assistance to Utah’s vulnerable communities.

To learn more about homelessness and health go to fourthstreetclinic.org