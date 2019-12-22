Four transported to hospital following exposure to pesticides at senior living facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted Sunday afternoon that what they originally believed to be a fire was actually a household chemical exposure at a senior living facility.

According to the Public Information Officer, two residents were transported to the hospital for exposure to pesticides and were suffering from upper respiratory irritation. Two firefighters were also treated as a precautionary measure.

Officials are investigating the incident. This is a developing story.

