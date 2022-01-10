Four tickets for $20, $2 hotdogs for Family Night at Salt Lake City Stars game

The study analyzed nearly 6,000 foods in the U.S. diet and measured their effects on minutes of healthy life gained or lost. (Getty Images)

Salt Lake City (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, will host two home games this week as the team continues their 2021-22 NBA G League regular season campaign.

On Monday, January 10, the Stars will battle the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat affiliate) in a game presented by Socios for the second of a two-game set between the two Western Conference foes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bruin Arena located at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

The Skyforce defeated the Stars 115-95 on Saturday, January 8 in what was the regular season opener for the Stars.

Stars center Marques Bolden will make his Salt Lake City debut against the Skyforce after missing the first 14 games of the season (Winter Showcase play) with a right thumb injury. Bolden (6-10, 249, Duke) owns previous NBA experience as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Monday nights are Family Nights this season at Bruin Arena. A four-pack of tickets can be purchased for $20 for the best available seats (excluding the VIP Club and Courtside Club) and hot dogs are just $2.

Following their Monday tilt against the Skyforce, the Stars will welcome in the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate) on Friday, Jan. 14 for a 7 p.m. matchup at Bruin Arena.

The Stars and Lakers will be playing their first of three regular season games on Friday night. South Bay beat the Stars in their two previous matchups this year during Winter Showcase play. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

Friday night will be “Princess Night presented by Nu Skin” featuring several popular fairytale princesses who will be on hand to meet, take photos and sign autographs with Stars fans.

As always, Stars home games offer affordable family-friendly entertainment, including the University of Utah Health Kids Zone that features fun attractions such as bounce houses, balloon artists and sign-making stations. Stars home games also feature appearances by Buster, the team’s mascot.

Tickets for Monday night’s matchup against Sioux Falls and Friday night’s matchup against South Bay are available at SLCStars.com or by phone (call or text) at (801) 325-STAR (7827). Both games will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and can be heard on 1280 AM/97.5 The Zone.