SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you are looking for a way to thank your teachers, you’re in luck. A brewery company’s charity program is giving Utahns the opportunity to share their appreciation in a unique way, but time is running out to participate.

Four Peaks for Teachers reports that 94% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies. For that reason, the company started a charity in 2011 to provide free school supplies to teachers.

Teachers in Utah can pick up free kits of school supplies for the upcoming school year in Salt Lake City on August 3, but that’s not the end of it.

Anyone who knows an outstanding teacher can show appreciation by nominating them for the Thank-A-Teacher Grant Giveaway. The company gives 10 awards of $1,000 to nominees to help provide school supplies for their classes. In addition, one teacher each year wins the Teacher of the Year Award worth $3,000.

The Teacher of the Year also gets a teacher’s lounge makeover for their school. Talk about showing your appreciation.

Nominated teachers in Utah will compete against other nominees in New Mexico and Nevada, with Arizona teachers running in a separate competition. If the teacher you nominated gets chosen as a winner, Four Peaks will coordinate with you to surprise the teacher with the grant.

Teacher nominations for 2023 will close next week, Monday, June 24.

This year, Four Peaks will award $13,000 total and give 7,000 free school supply kits to teachers throughout southwestern states.

The kits are full of various supplies including paper reams, pencils and markers, staples, paper clips, folders, binders, dry-erase markers, push pins, construction paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.

For information on the free school supplies pick-up for teachers, click here. To nominate an exemplary teacher, click here.