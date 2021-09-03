Four men arrested after girl says she was held against her will, raped in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Four men have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported she was being held against her will and had been raped.

West Valley City Police were called to a possible kidnapping on Thursday at a Midvale apartment complex.

When they arrived, police say they spoke with three men at the pool. After showing them a photo of the teenager, the men directed officers to an apartment. There, officers say they found the girl with 26-year-old Patrick Bigirmana.

Arresting documents say the girl was lethargic and “appeared to be intoxicated.” She was taken to the hospital for further medical care.

While in the ambulance, authorities say the girl uttered “they raped me.” She told the officer riding with her that she was “too weak to fight back” and drank “something” because she was afraid they would hurt her.

Bigirmana, 25-year-old Christian Makoma, 33-year-old Aime Byuma, and 22-year-old Juvidh Ndabereye were taken into custody. West Valley City Police report Bigirmana, Byuma, and Makoma admitted to having intercourse with the girl. All three were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for rape while Ndabereye was booked for object rape.

No additional details are available at this time.