Four injured in Magna UTA bus crash

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were taken to an area hospital after a Magna bus crash on Sunday.

A Utah Transportation Authority, UTA, spokesperson tells ABC4 one of their busses collided with a power pole at around 3:30 p.m. near 7300 West and 3500 South.

Three riders and the bus operator were transported to a hospital to assess their condition, but none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and the cause of the accident has not yet been identified.

There is no word yet on how many people were aboard the bus.