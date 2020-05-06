Four families displaced after fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three dozen firefighters from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire at multi-family residence in Ogden Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Ogden Fire Department

Crews from Ogden City, South Ogden, Weber Fire and Riverdale Fire responded to the 2500 block of Adams Ave. after someone called reported seeing smoke come from an upper apartment window.

Fire officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the upper floors and roof. Crews made entry into the second floor apartment and quickly extinguished the fire but not before the blaze was able to cause an estimated $100,000 in damages.

One pet was found dead, and four families displaced due to fire and smoke damage, officials said.

