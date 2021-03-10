Founder of Salt Lake deli, Tony Caputo dies at age 72

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Caputo’s Market founder Tony Caputo, has died at the age of 72, his family confirmed.

Caputo passed away after midnight on Wednesday, March 10. His family said in a Facebook post that “it was quite sudden.”

His family added, “It didn’t matter what color your skin was, if you were the Governor, or a blue collar worker. He made each person feel like an old friend by welcoming them with genuine kindness, respect, and hospitality.”

“Our whole family would like to extend our love and gratitude to each of you.”

His son, Matt Caputo said in a Facebook post that since he was a small boy, he has always known the love Tony showed to everyone would be reciprocated by the community to the whole Caputo family..