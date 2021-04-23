Foster families sought after nearly 100 animals arrive in Best Friends Animal Society transports

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After receiving nearly 100 animals in a week, Best Friends Animal Society is looking for foster families.

On Tuesday, 35 cats arrived by private plane from Casper, Wyoming, shuttled by Dog Is My Copilot, a nonprofit that transports at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters to areas that can better find them a loving home.

The next day, nearly a dozen puppies arrived from Best Friends Sanctuary in Kanab.

Very early Thursday morning, 45 newborn kittens arrived at the Lifesaving Center following a long journey by RB that began at two overcrowded shelters in Texas. The original mission, the organization says, was to save the lives of about 100 orphaned, tiny kittens from overwhelmed Texas shelters.

The kittens traveled more than 40 hours in an RV with supplies and an animal care team. Half of the kittens were delivered to Best Friends Sanctuary in Kanab. After medical checkups and feedings, 45 of the kittens then traveled with another Best Friends team to Salt Lake City.

“Heartbreakingly, orphaned kittens have very low survival rates in animal shelters because they are highly susceptible to disease and also require bottle feedings every two to three hours since they are without their mothers,” Best Friends Animal Society says. “Many animal shelters simply do not have the capability or resources to provide the necessary care.”

How you can help

Now through April 30, you can join Best Friends in Utah for its Spring Foster Fling.

The organization says its expecting lots of more dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens in its Salt Lake City program and they need foster families to help them on their way to forever homes.

“More fostering means more lives saved. Best Friends provides all the supplies and matches you with a pet that works with your schedule, lifestyle, and time commitment,” Best Friends explains.

To see the pets available for fostering, visit Best Friends’ website. If you’ve fostered with them before, you can email utahfoster@bestfriends.org. If you’re new to fostering, you can learn more and sign up here.

Not ready to foster, but still want to help?

If you want to help, but aren’t ready to foster, don’t worry – you can participate in the Virtual Puppy and Kitten Shower.

Best Friends says the virtual shower, from now through April 30, is intended to help them stock up on much-needed supplies to help the puppies and kittens that regularly come in the spring.

The items will help give the animals a great start in their foster home. Priority items include canned kitten food and dry puppy food. Additional items can be found on the organization’s Amazon Charity Wish List.

You may also use your own online food provider, or drop off a donation at the Lifesaving Center using bins at 2005 S. 1100 E. in Salt Lake City.