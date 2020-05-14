Foster care shake-up: Utah Foster Care wins extension and re-evaluation of bids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Foster Care will get a second chance to find and train Utah foster parents for another contract cycle; the 20-year-old organization was nearly dissolved because of a clerical error.

This is an update to a story ABC4 brought you a week ago; in a routine bidding process, another company was granted the contract to recruit and train foster parents. Utah Foster Care protested that decision and today we learned they won.

DCFS announced in an email to foster parents that the RFP process will be re-done in 120 days. Read the full letter below.

Cole Wadsworth has been a foster sibling for 12 years and to 21 people. He started a petition to ask the state to re-evaluate the contract decision and collected almost 5,000 signatures.

Wadsworth said, “It really was awe inspiring to see that so many people supported the same cause that we did. It wasn’t just the foster community, it was anyone with any sort of connection, all sorts of people who just cared.”

Utah Foster Care was established by the Utah Legislature in 1999. every five years its contract is evaluated and weighed along with competing bids. In April, a panel of three people scored the winning bid from the Adoption Exchange an 82.7 and scored the bid from Utah Foster Care an 81.3.

DCFS Director Diane Moore said, “I am reassured the decision was based on a clerical error in how the contract was published and that no evidence of bias was found in the process.”

Wadsworth said, “The opportunity to reevaluate Utah Foster Care’s proposal is a victory. there’s still a lot of work to be done but we’re still super hopeful for a final outcome.”

The complete letter from Director Diane Moore at DCFS:

I have been notified of the decision by State Purchasing to uphold the petition submitted by Utah Foster Care. We are grateful for the lessons learned during the procurement and honor and respect this outcome. I am reassured the decision was based on a clerical error in how the contract was published and that no evidence of bias was found in the process. DCFS will reopen the procurement to select a five-year contractor of foster care recruitment, training and retention services. To minimize disruption during this process, DCFS has been granted the extension of Utah Foster Care’s current contract in the interim for up to 120 days. I am certain there will be no disruption to your current services. I am confident in your ability to navigate this new information. While much of the procurement process is not public, we will continue to follow an inclusive, transparent, and solution-based process that maintains a focus on what you need to provide for the children placed in your care. I will keep you informed of new information as it becomes available. May is National Foster Care Month and I want to take a moment to honor you and what you do every day. Time and time again, foster parents stand up in ways that others in our community don’t. It isn’t just a job, it truly is a calling. I cannot thank you enough for the important shared work that we do on behalf of the children and families we serve.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: