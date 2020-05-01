Foster Care Shake-up: State ends contract with Utah Foster Care

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The foster care community is reeling this week; the State has decided to end its 20-year relationship with the non-profit Utah Foster Care, and has awarded the contract to another provider.

Nearly 5,000 children received foster care in 2019, all from Utah Foster Care. Their role is to find, train and support foster parents; the organization was created by the Utah legislature in 1999 in response to a lawsuit. Today Utah Foster Care is used as a model around the country of great care.

On March 7th, a standard RPF process conducted with DCFS participants awarded the contract instead to The Adoption Exchange, an agency that works in multiple states to find adoptive families for children, many of whom have spent time in foster care.

Ashley Wadsworth is a foster mom; her family has been fostering since 2008. She says changing providers is more than just a contract, it’s a community; “It’s a knowledge base and a mentor-ship and removing that knowledge base is very scary for foster parents.”

Rob Gerlach is the Utah Foster Care Board Chair and foster dad himself. He explained, “The level of good will that we’ve developed over the last 20 years and the awareness that the community has of us, it’s almost impossible to measure that value. While The Adoption Exchange has a wonderful reputation in the state, it has been a long process for us to develop that awareness in the state to encourage people to change their entire lives and welcome people into their homes.”

The RFP process began last summer with a call for proposals. The contract is mandated to be re-evaluated every five years. A panel of three people scored The Adoption Exchange’s proposal an 82.7, and scored Utah Foster Care’s proposal an 81.3. There is no opportunity in the RFP process for in-person testimony.

The new contract will cost roughly $800,000 more per year.

Director of DCFS Diane Moore explained, “We at DCFS will go wherever the law takes us in this process but at this point we have an awarded contract to a new provider and our job is to help facilitate and navigate this transition that is focused on supporting these foster families. Really the focus needs to be on how to use the time we have to make sure there’s a little disruption as possible.”

At this point, DCFS says they do not believe they can postpone or extend the process to accommodate COVID-19 circumstances.

Gerlach said, “Frankly it’s terrifying. We want to be the best parents possible and we want to now that we have every resource possible and it’s hard when we feel like a resource is being taken from us.”

Utah Foster Care has submitted a formal protest in the hopes that the decision will be reversed.

