Forty-year-old Ogden man starts house fire after parents kick him out

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 40-year-old man has been arrested after setting his house on fire in response to his parents kicking him out.

Officers first responded to reports of a house fire near 832 26th St., according to arresting documents.

Police say the suspect, Juan Saucedo, was upset and suicidal saying that, “He wanted to kill himself and that he was going to pour gasoline everywhere and light the place on fire.”

Officers say they attempted to calm Saucedo down, but he barricaded himself inside his room, so officers left the suspect in the care of his brother.

Police returned to the home later that day when they received reports that Saucedo had fled his home in a car, which led to a short pursuit that ended back at the suspect’s home driveway.

Saucedo was seen holding a knife in his hand and was uncooperative, so police tased him before placing him in handcuffs, according to police reports.

An on-scene investigation revealed Saucedo had poured gasoline all over the basement and started a small fire.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of aggravated arson, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop.

Saucedo is currently booked at the Weber County Jail.