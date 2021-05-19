Fortnite adding NBA jerseys, custom “locker” curated by Donovan Mitchell to popular video game

(ABC4) – Fans of basketball and video games will be thrilled by a new collaboration by the NBA and one of the biggest video games on the market.

Fortnite, the popular and playful multiplayer battle royale game announced a partnership with the NBA, set to launch in conjunction with the 2021 postseason.

Branded as “Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover,” the partnership includes ‘skins,’ or character outfits of all 30 NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz, as well as emotes, or expressive reactions, based on basketball shots and movements.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, a wildly popular sports figure among young fans of hoops and video games, will be a featured athlete in the collaboration with his own “Player Locker” of in-game items that he has personally selected, according to the game’s developer, Epic Games.

Mitchell’s locker of items includes the Cozy Chomps Outfit, the Sharky Shawl Back Bling, the Stark Splitter Pickaxe, the Dynamic Fire Wrap, and the Fire Spinner Emote.

The now-basketball themed multiplayer game will also include Team Battles, pitting all 30 teams together in a five-day competition.

Developed by Epic Games and released in 2017, Fortnite has quickly become a video game phenomenon. The game’s free-to-play model with cross-platform availability across essentially every kind of game system combined with a wide range of in-game content for sale has made Fortnite both enormously popular and very profitable.

It was estimated in June 2018 that over 125 million gamers were enjoying Fortnite and that by the end of the year that it had generated $2.4 billion, making it the highest-grossing video game that year by a wide margin.

The real-life Jazz, led by Mitchell, are gearing up for the upcoming playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. They will begin the postseason this weekend, likely on Sunday, with their opponent still to be determined by the NBA Play-In Tournament action this week.