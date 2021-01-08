Former West High principal receives one-year suspension on educator license

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The former principal of West High School will have his educator license suspended for a year after being accused of driving two drunk students home instead of reporting them.

The Utah State Board of Education voted Wednesday to suspend Ford White’s license for a year, saying his conduct “fell on the lower end of the spectrum of professional standards violations.”

White’s suspension is backdated to June 30, 2020, the last day he was under contract with the Salt Lake City School District.

The Salt Lake City School District fired White after he drove two intoxicated students who were on-campus home, rather than calling in law enforcement to handle the situation.

The District says White did not follow protocol by driving the students home. White says he was practicing restorative justice when he drove two students home who appeared to be intoxicated on campus instead of notifying authorities.

Hundreds of students at West High walked out of class protesting the district’s decision to terminate White.

White and his attorney appealed the termination and the district ultimately agreed not to terminate his employment and pay him out ‪through the end of his contract on June 30.

White thanked the community for all the support during an interview on Friday when the hearings were over.

“I am just appreciative of the support of the community, the Rose Park community, all those who understand what it’s like to be in tough spots and in those spots we do the very best we can under extreme circumstances,” said White.