Former UVU employees charged with financial misconduct

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges against two former Utah Valley University employees following alleged financial misconduct.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2016.

According to UVU officials, the university received a complaint via its anonymous hotline alleging that Jennifer Clegg, the former financial manager of the University’s former Technology & Computing College, was misusing her position to conduct private business during work hours and that her coworkers feared retaliation from her if they spoke up about it.

The university launched an investigation into the allegations and uncovered suspected financial misconduct by Jennifer Clegg and by her husband Phil Clegg, former associate dean of students.

As a result, in April 2016, Jennifer Clegg was fired. In May 2016, Phil Clegg resigned from his employment while his conduct was under investigation.

The university notified the Utah Attorney General’s Office in May 2016 prompting a criminal investigation. By that time, UVU said it had confirmed about $384,000 in losses.

Following its own investigation, the AG’s Office filed criminal charges Thursday against the Cleggs. The AG’s Office is also seeking restitution on behalf of the university.

Due to the pending criminal case, UVU said it will not comment any further on the situation.