Former Utah university employee sentenced for stealing $380K

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A former Utah Valley University employee was sentenced to four months in county jail after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $380,000 from the university to pay for travel expenses and a private theater business, a judge said.

Jennifer Clegg, 43, pleaded guilty to communications fraud and attempted communications fraud in November, The Daily Herald reported Tuesday.

Clegg was also sentenced to serve 60 days on a GPS monitor, pay restitution and complete 100 hours of community service upon release.

She was fired from the university in April 2016.

Clegg showed “significant remorse” and paid back the stolen money a few days after she was fired before she knew about the criminal case, defense attorney Brixton Hakes said.

Clegg worked in multiple positions at the university for more than 15 years and managed an organization called the American Student Association of Community Colleges.

Her husband, Phil Clegg worked at the university at the same time and resigned from his position in May 2016, authorities said.

He pleaded not guilty in October to communications fraud and pattern of unlawful activity. A jury trial is set for February.

An attorney for Phil Clegg did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A university spokesperson declined to comment.

