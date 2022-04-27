LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah State University football player has been sentenced in a 2019 sex abuse case.

Lamar Anthony Dawson, 26, has been sentenced to six months in jail and four years of probation with a suspended prison sentence of 1-15 years, and an $1193 fine, according to court records.

Dawson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse back in March.

According to a probable cause statement, on February 14, 2019, Dawson exchanged several text messages with the victim about spending time together.

The victim gave Dawson permission to come over to “cuddle,” but she told him not to expect sex because she was drunk and not in the “right mindset to make that decision.”

A short time later, court documents state, that Dawson arrived at the victim’s residence which is when the crime took place. The following morning, the woman texted Dawson who denied they had had sex.

When he was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to having sex with the woman on the date in question. He told them he lied because “he was afraid she was trying to pin something on him,” court documents show.

Officers later determined the victim was on a new medication that when mixed with alcohol likely resulted in “significantly higher impairment.”

Dawson enrolled at USU in June of 2018 and was a redshirt sophomore, according to the team roster.